New York Knicks rookie forward Mohamed Diawara has been impressive this season. The late second round pick from this past year’s draft has quickly developed into a true rotation piece who can defend well and shoot the three at a high level.

Knicks rolling with Jeremy Sochan as backup forward

However, with the recent addition of Jeremy Sochan, Diawara could be the odd man out. Ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, head coach Mike Brown discussed how he plans to use Sochan and how he will affect Diawara’s minutes.

“I’ve given young guys opportunities over vets. But I’m going to give Jeremy an opportunity,” Brown said (h/t James L. Edwards III of The Athletic). “I’m going to play who is best for us. Jeremy just got here so I have to see rather quickly what he brings before heading into playoffs.”

Sochan signed a free agent contract for the rest of the season during the All-Star break after being released by the San Antonio Spurs. The 22-year-old is a former lottery pick out of Baylor and known to be a versatile defender.

Knicks looking to tighten their defense

The Knicks have been keen on adding more defense to their roster. They already have seen a great impact from Jose Alvarado, who they acquired in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the trade deadline, and they anticipate Sochan being an enforcer in the frontcourt.

There is real defensive upside from Sochan, and this serves as a great opportunity for him to make a name for himself and potentially be an important piece in the playoffs. As for Diawara, this gives him an opportunity to further improve his skill set and earn his spot back.

Diawara has been impressive in many areas, but clearly, the Knicks are putting their trust in the veteran Sochan over him. They will have their first game since the All-Star break on Thursday when they take on the best team in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons, at Madison Square Garden.