New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown will be coaching his first game back at his previous stop on Wednesday, when the team takes on the Sacramento Kings. Brown spent the previous two and a half seasons with the Kings as their head coach before joining the Knicks this past summer.

Knicks’ Mike Brown returns to Sacramento

Brown spoke about the emotions of returning to Sacramento on Tuesday, and what his mindset is heading into the matchup.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Great memories here. I enjoyed working with the people I worked with, too. The reality of it is coming back here in a place my family enjoyed, yeah it’s a little emotional. But at the end of the day, the fans, if they cheer me or hug me when they see me during the game, after the game, trust me, they wanna kick my ass, and the Knicks’ ass. And we wanna do the same,” Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Brown helped bring the Kings back to the playoffs in 2023 after over a decade of the franchise missing out. He led them to the top offense in the league with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as his top guns.

Brown has led the Knicks to a promising start

Things didn’t end as promising for him in Sacramento, as the roster became weaker and the team struggled, which resulted in his firing halfway through last season. With the Knicks, he has greater expectations with a title contending roster on his hands.

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

So far, there have been promising signs as well as things that need work. The offense has been relentless with Jalen Brunson at the helm, leading one of the top offenses in the league, but the defense hasn’t been up to par each game.

The hope is that over time, those problems solve themselves, as they have bigger goals in mind this year. The game against the Kings will tip off at 10:00 PM EST, and Brown will hope to secure a revenge victory against his former team.