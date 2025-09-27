Knicks’ Mike Brown reveals strategy for All-Star center

New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns will have an interesting role this upcoming season. Despite a strong first season in New York, there was a major lapse defensively that could result in Towns playing a slightly different role.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns could have a versatile role this season

One of the discussions this offseason has been whether or not Mitchell Robinson should enter the starting five alongside Towns. Robinson provides more rim protection than Towns, and it’ll allow New York to have a much better interior presence.

Offensively, Towns wasn’t used to his strengths fully, either. Towards the end of the season, his three-point shot had been used less, and he was more of a back-to-basket big, which is not his main offensive trait.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Brown unveiled a versatile strategy they will have in place to maximize Towns.

“They’re different players, but their skill set is at an extremely high level. So there are gonna be some things that Sabonis did do that for sure KAT can do when he’s at the five, and then vice-versa [when he’s at the four]. KAT, we’re gonna move him around a lot. He’s not gonna just play the five. So he’ll be all over the floor and his ability to shoot the basketball will show because we’re gonna move him around,” Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Maximizing Towns will be the key to success

Towns is one of the most dynamic offensive players at his position, so using him to his strengths will be key to unlocking his full impact. Browns comments hint at possibly using the double big lineup with Robinson and Towns frequently, as that provides them with more size and defense.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Towns used to play alongside an inside center, as he played with Rudy Gobert in his final years in Minnesota. The pairing worked, as the Timberwolves had a very successful season in Towns’ last season with them.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will need to ensure that they are maximizing Towns, as he is one of their top players when he is on. For the Knicks to reach the expectations being placed on them, Towns needs to be maximized through his role and be used in a variety of impactful ways.