Knicks’ Mike Brown ready to ‘embrace’ high expectations

Mike Brown is about to take on one of the most challenging positions in sports right now: head coach of the New York Knicks. He was formally introduced as head coach on Tuesday, where he also gave an introductory press conference, answering questions from the media.

Knicks’ Mike Brown prepared for lofty expectations

When asked about taking on a position with a lot of eyes watching closely, Brown said he is ready to take on the challenge.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“Nobody has any bigger expectations than I do. My expectations are high. This is the Knicks. I love and embrace the expectations that come along with it,” Brown said (h/t SNY).

Brown is indeed taking on a role with massive expectations. The team let go of Tom Thibodeau last month despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, so now the pressure is on to win a championship in the coming years.

Brown is very qualified to be the head coach

New York went through an intense head coaching search before it landed on Brown. In addition to Brown, they interviewed Taylor Jenkins, James Borrego, Micah Nori, and Dawn Staley, all of whom are highly qualified candidates as well.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Brown has a very strong resume that would suggest he is the most qualified for the position. He has won championships as an assistant coach and is a two-time Coach of the Year award winner, and has coached many of the game’s legends, including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Now, he will take on a Knicks team led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns as they look to snap their long title drought next season.