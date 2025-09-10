Knicks’ Mike Brown ranked among top newcomers for 2025-26 season

There was quite a bit of player movement this offseason, but the New York Knicks adding a new head coach during a title window is certainly a big move that could pay massive dividends.

Knicks’ Mike Brown has big expectations next season

They officially ended the Tom Thibodeau era in early June and brought in Mike Brown to replace him. ESPN’s Chris Herring ranked Brown as one of the league’s biggest newcomers this upcoming season, up there with Kevin Durant joining the Rockets and Desmond Bane joining the Magic.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

“Perhaps no coach in the league will face as much title-or-bust pressure as Brown this season,” Herring wrote. “One indication of that: Upon announcing the decision to fire Brown’s predecessor, Tom Thibodeau, Knicks president Leon Rose said, ‘Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans.’”

The expectations for Brown are sky-high next season. The Knicks are coming off their best season of the 21st century, and Brown is expected to take the next step and get them over the top and dominate the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks have a grand opportunity ahead of them

The competition around them is also weaker, as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers are all expected to take steps back, given that they are missing key players. New York has the opportunity to take full control and potentially come out as the top-seeded team in the East.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

New York made two new roster additions as well, bringing in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to enhance their depth. They are now one of the deeper teams in the league and have a talented head coach to support that group.

The Knicks begin their season with a major test right away, as they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 22. The way they handle the strong teams this upcoming season could be an indication of how legitimate their title chances really are.