During the New York Knicks’ six-game winning streak, they have put on display the fantastic ball movement and rhythm offense that led to great success at the start of the season. New York has won by double digits in five of their last six games, and their offense has found a flow after undergoing a big slump.

The Knicks have shown great ball movement lately

When the Knicks move the ball well, good things tend to happen for them. Against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, they recorded 30 assists and turned the ball over only seven times.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 13 assists, still making a winning impact despite having a poor shooting night. Everybody who played at least 20 minutes recorded an assist, and the elite ball movement led to wide open three-point shots to propel the Knicks to their sixth straight win.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Brown spoke about the offense after the game, applauding them for their efforts to get everyone involved.

“Our guys, first of all, they’re unselfish as is. But they know when they draw a second defender, that’s the right time to find their teammate,” Brown told reporters postgame (h/t ClutchPoints’ Kris Pursiainen). “We all need to keep trying to make the game easy for one another, and that’s where the 30 assists come in.”

The Knicks are back to doing the things that won them games

During their 2-9 stretch back in January, the ball wasn’t moving as well. Additionally, turnovers began to haunt them, which is uncharacteristic for them as they are usually good at taking care of the basketball.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Furthermore, the offense wasn’t flowing as great. Oftentimes, they would end possessions with early shot clock hoists off of one pass, which wasn’t a good recipe for offense. Now, that has changed, and they are finally back in winning mode as a result.

New York will be going for their seventh straight win on Tuesday when they head to Washington to face the Wizards.