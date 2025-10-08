Knicks’ Mike Brown not focusing on superstar trade rumors

All of the talk around the New York Knicks on Tuesday was the rumors that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was nearly traded there this summer. It intensified once it was revealed that Antetokounmpo only wanted to be dealt to New York.

Knicks’ Mike Brown not thinking about Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors

The news sparked a huge chain reaction, as pulling off such a move for the two-time MVP would completely shake up the league. It would also immediately catapult the Knicks into arguably the title favorites.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Despite the rumors, head coach Mike Brown is only focused on this current team.

“I don’t get into that stuff. We’re in a great spot right now. Our guys have been playing their tails off. They’re starting to pick what we’re doing defensively; offensively, we’re getting a little bit more comfortable – especially trying to play fast. That’s what I’m concentrating on now. Like I said, I love our guys and I think they’re starting to enjoy playing the way we’re trying to play on both ends,” Brown said (h/t SNY’s Ian Begley).

The Knicks already have a good chance to win a title

The Knicks currently have a good enough team to compete for a championship. Many believe that they are already the best team in the Eastern Conference without Antetokounmpo and that they can make a deep run through the playoffs this year.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Adding Antetokounmpo would significantly raise their title odds, but it would come at an extremely lofty price. The Knicks might not want to break up a potential championship core to acquire the superstar.

However, Antetokounmpo clearly wants to play in New York, and if he is made formally available on the market, the team should be all over it. Until then, the focus will remain on this current group of players.