The New York Knicks’ defense has been their biggest flaw this season, especially around the perimeter. It became more paramount on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, when they allowed role player Julian Champagnie to hit 11 three-pointers, which is a new Spurs franchise record, in a heartbreaking 132-134 loss.

Knicks defense has faltered in recent weeks

Over the last seven games, New York has allowed 115 points or more in each game. They also have the second-worst defensive rating in that same span, with a 4-3 record (h/t Tommy Beer/X).

Head coach Mike Brown spoke about the defense needing to be better following Wednesday’s loss in San Antonio.

“I just hope, sooner than later, our guys collectively want to sustain, the right way, the play on the defensive end of the floor,” Brown said (h/t Jared Schwartz of the New York Post). “We’ll figure it out offensively as the game goes on. But when you play the way we play defensively, which is in spurts, you’re gonna keep giving a team hope. And when you give a team hope in this league, guys are too talented. They’re gonna find a way, especially a good team.”

Defense has been an issue for the Knicks all season long. Currently, they have allowed 114.6 points per game to their opponents, and have allowed them to shoot 36.9% from three, which ranks just 21st in the league.

Knicks need to be better defensively

On the offensive side, they have been one of the best in the league. They average the third-most points per game with 121.2, but it’s the lack of defense that has made some wins come tougher than others.

Of course, not having a fully healthy roster has played a big part in that. They have dealt with injuries to several key guys this season, including a nine-game stretch without Miles McBride, who is one of their best point-of-attack defenders.

Nevertheless, the guys that are healthy need to step up on the defensive side of the ball. If they want to firmly establish themselves as contenders, they need to be an imposing group on defense as well as offense.