New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is once again having a spectacular season. His clutch performances and all-around scoring have been key for the team’s success this season.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson continues to show off his clutch gene

Currently, he is averaging a career-high 29.4 points per game, along with 6.6 assists per game. He is climbing the ranks of being one of the top overall players in the league, and the team is looking like a true title contender with him as their leader.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Brown gave a ton of props to Brunson following their close victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, where Brunson scored 10 fourth quarter points and came through in the clutch again. Brown once again pushed for Brunson to be league MVP.

“You’ve got to have a guy. And when I’m talking about a guy, I’m talking about a league MVP and we have a guy. He definitely makes the game easier for everybody,” Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Brunson is leading the Knicks to success

Brunson continues to prove with each game that he belongs in the MVP conversation. The clutch performances he gives them propels the team to big victories, and having a guy who can show up in the biggest moments is ultimately the key to potentially winning a title.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Brunson and the Knicks have big aspirations this year of winning the championship. They already won their first NBA Cup title earlier this month, with Brunson winning Cup MVP for his dominant performances during the tournament, but they have bigger goals in mind.

With the way things are shaping up, Brunson could be in for another big postseason, which hopefully sees the Knicks reach the Finals for the first time in over 26 years.