Knicks’ Mikal Bridges stepped up at the biggest time in Game 4

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges had gotten off to a rough start in Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons. He was just 1-for-10 through the first three quarters, and it looked like he was heading for another brutal night.

Mikal Bridges stepped up big time for the Knicks in Game 4

However, he stepped up when his team needed him the most. He knocked down two huge threes in the fourth quarter to help spark the Knicks’ rally and cut an 11-point deficit to just three. Those shots proved to be pivotal as the Knicks held on to win 94-93.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Bridges put in the work on the defensive end despite his offensive struggles. He was arguably the best defender on the floor in Game 4, making life very difficult for Cade Cunningham and whoever else he was tasked with guarding.

Bridges spoke about his performance overall and credits his teammates for keeping his head in the game despite the rough performance.

Bridges has been a key contributor in this series

“I think it goes to my teammates, just keeping me locked in,” Bridges said, via the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “I know I’m fine and I know it’s gonna come, but they just kept telling me ‘keep shooting it.’ They keep giving me confidence to go out there. Just try to be aggressive, try to make the right play, make the shot.”

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Bridges has had a very up-and-down season this year with the Knicks, but it is hard to deny that he has stepped up during this playoff series. While he may not have the best offensive performances, his defense has been at the level most fans have wanted to see, making him a welcome on-court presence.

The Knicks still want him to be in an offensive groove, but making the shots that need to be made still goes a long way. Bridges will look to bring more offensive firepower in Game 5 on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, a game in which the Knicks can secure a date in the second round of the playoffs.