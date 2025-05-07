Knicks’ Mikal Bridges praised for clutch defense in Game 1

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges had one of the most interesting games one could ever have in Game 1 of the second round against the Boston Celtics. Offensively, he had virtually nothing going for him, shooting just 3-for-13 from the field and scoring only eight points.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges praised for strong defensive effort in Game 1

However, it was his defense that showed up at a really important time for New York. In overtime, he recorded a key save to allow the Knicks to get out in transition and score on an OG Anunoby dunk, which gave them an overtime lead that they wouldn’t give up.

Furthermore, Bridges recorded a clutch steal off of an inbounds pass to Jaylen Brown with just three seconds left, which secured the Game 1 win. The Athletic’s Fred Katz described his clutch defense as unsurprising given how he has performed in the playoffs.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“The final defensive play was not a surprise for those who have paid attention to Mikal Bridges during the postseason, when he’s ratcheted up his physicality to levels he never reached during the regular season,” Katz wrote.

Bridges has had a weird postseason on the offensive front, including a few clunkers in the Detroit series. However, he has made a very strong impact defensively while being given some of the toughest assignments.

Bridges has stepped up defensively this postseason

He had the daunting task of guarding Cade Cunningham in Round 1, and while Cunningham was able to still get his buckets, Bridges made life tough for him. He forced the Pistons’ All-Star to take heavily contested shots and force turnovers, which proved to be pivotal for the Knicks in what was a very close series.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Now, he is given the assignment of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are two of the better all-around scorers in the league. With him and OG Anunoby on the wings, it will be tough for Boston to get their stars going if Bridges and Anunoby are playing at their best.

The reason for trading for Bridges in the first place was for this matchup, especially since Boston is such a good team from beyond the arc. In Game 1, the Knicks held the Celtics to a 15-for-60 clip from beyond the arc, and if they can repeat that type of defensive pressure, the series could have a much better outlook for New York.