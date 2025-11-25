New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges is having one of the most impactful seasons of his career. He has gotten the job done on both ends of the floor and is looking like the worthy long-term investment they were hoping he’d be.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges is having a phenomenal season

On offense, he is having a very strong season, averaging 16.3 points and shooting 41.8% from three-point range. However, his defense has been more impressive, and he is quietly emerging as a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

Bridges is averaging 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks through 16 games this season. He is currently the only player in the NBA averaging at least two steals and one block this season, as noted by Fireside Knicks, an Empire Sports Media podcast.

Bridges’ defensive versatility has been off the charts, and he is once again proving why he is tabbed as an elite defender. Last season, there were flashes of defensive excellence from Bridges, but not to this level.

Bridges is making a strong impact on the court

His tenacity is especially important with OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet out for a significant period of time. Those two are arguably the Knicks’ next best two defensive players, so they will need Bridges to continue making a high-level impact like he currently is.

The Knicks saw the vision with Bridges, especially after his two clutch defensive stops last postseason to win games 1 and 2 in the second round against the Boston Celtics. New York decided to make him a core piece over the summer by inking him to a four-year, $150 million extension.

Bridges will look to continue filling up the stat sheet on Wednesday, when he and the Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets.