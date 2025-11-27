The New York Knicks’ northeast rivals, the Boston Celtics, cruised their way to the 2024 NBA title, and with that, Leon Rose saw a vision. He didn’t just picture a tough, gritty defensive wing duo; he went out and built one. With daring confidence, Rose sent a boatload of picks to their crosstown punching bag, the Brooklyn Nets, for 6’6” forward Mikal Bridges.

OG Anunoby and Bridges have built a potent connection throughout their time in New York, stopping opposing offenses in their tracks. They don’t call them ‘Wingstop’ for no reason. It’s not a coincidence that Anunoby and Bridges were pivotal components in knocking the defending champion Celtics out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

However, this wasn’t a shocker, especially not for Rose, who threw the kitchen sink at Brooklyn only 11 months prior. It was written in the stars that Bridges would have two game-sealing defensive plays; it was just meant to be.

Big shoes to fill for the Knicks

With the 2025-26 season well underway, Bridges has stepped up on a larger scale. With Anunoby going down with a hamstring strain, it’s been Bridges’ duty to carry the tandem back to full health. In 12 games, Anunoby is averaging 15.8 points and 1.9 steals per game, figures that are quite hard to come by… well, if your name isn’t Mikal Bridges.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Anunoby missing the past handful of games, Bridges has elevated his play on both sides of the ball. In the five games following Anunoby’s injury, Bridges is averaging:

18.2 points

2.4 steals

2.0 blocks

61.7% FG

40.0 3PT%

Outside of the three-point percentage, which is still at an elite clip, all of these figures are higher than his season averages.

The most effective season of his career

When New York has needed him most, Bridges has stepped up to the plate. In fact, he’s been doing this all season long. Bridges is averaging career highs in rebounds and assists with 4.6, steals with 2.1, and blocks at 1.2. He’s the only player in the NBA who has over two steals and one block on a nightly basis. At over 52% from the field and roughly 41% from behind the arc, year 8 Bridges is putting together the most effective campaign of his career.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After the Knicks’ third preseason game on 10/9, Mike Brown discussed the impact Bridges has on the Knicks.

“He could be, if not the best runner in the NBA, at least top 3… Not just full court run but half court cut… And a high-level shooter… Defensively, one of the best chasers I’ve been around.” Brown said.



For a player who hasn’t missed a game due to injury since high school, yes, you read that right, since high school, Bridges has been everything the Knicks have needed this season. An NBA All-Defensive caliber player with hyper-efficient buckets, some fans may be inclined to throw more picks Brooklyn’s way.



























