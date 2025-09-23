Knicks’ Mikal Bridges details why he signed a discounted extension

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges attached himself to the team for the long haul after he signed a four-year, $150 million extension during the offseason. The signing was made just a year after the team traded five first-round picks to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges signed for slightly less than the maximum he could have signed for, which was $156 million. If he waited until next summer, that maximum figure would have been even higher, at nearly $270 million.

Bridges explained during Media Day on Tuesday why he chose to take a discount.

“I think if I came in here and preached how much I want to win then tried to take every dollar and make it difficult for the organization, I would be a fraud, and that’s not who I am,” Bridges said (h/t New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield).

Bridges took a similar approach to how Jalen Brunson handled his extension situation a year ago. Brunson could have been eligible for a super max extension this year had he waited to sign, but instead, he chose to sign a four-year, $156 million extension last offseason, leaving behind a remarkable $113 million off the table.

The Knicks can continue adding to a championship roster

In the era that exists with aprons, both signings were huge for the Knicks’ ability to continue to build a strong team. New York has been able to make key additions this summer without giving anybody up, and they remain just under the second apron.

Bridges had an up-and-down first season with the Knicks last year, but under a new head coach in Mike Brown, Bridges may be able to better determine what his role will be. He may be able to be more creative offensively while still providing an impact defensively.

The Knicks still have an extension situation to work out with Mitchell Robinson, a situation that could stretch into the season and perhaps result in him becoming a free agent. Nevertheless, the Knicks have shown that they can manage to make stuff happen, so hopefully they will be able to keep their main core around for the long haul.