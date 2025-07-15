Knicks’ Mikal Bridges could be delaying extension for league-altering reason

New York Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges is eligible for a four-year, $156 million extension this Summer. However, he still has not signed any sort of extension over a month into the offseason, leaving many to wonder why there has been a long wait.

Knicks could be holding off on Mikal Bridges extension to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

The wait could indicate two things: either he and the Knicks are struggling to agree on extension terms, or New York is holding out for a potentially massive trade that would shake up not only their roster but also the entire league.

Daily Knicks’ Dan Favale reported that New York is still in the thick of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar not having formally requested a trade, the rumor mill has spiraled into him possibly joining New York if he hits the trade market.

“In the event he does become available, Bridges could be an integral part of talks. New York currently doesn’t have any first-round picks to offer, and the Bucks will likely value anyone who keeps them competitive in the post-Giannis era, since they don’t control the rights to their own first-rounder until 2031,” Favale wrote. “Signing Bridges to a new deal now removes him from the table. Players who sign his type of extension cannot be traded for six months.”

Bridges had an up-and-down debut season in New York

Bridges was dealt to New York last offseason for five first-round picks, among other trade pieces. He had an up-and-down first season with the Knicks, averaging 17.6 points on 50% shooting from the field and 35.4% from three.

His defense took a step back during the regular season, but he stepped up on that end of the floor during the playoffs, highlighted by his two clutch defensive plays to win the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo would turn the Knicks into title favorites

A trade for Antetokounmpo would cost much more than Bridges, as it could also signal the end of Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby’s time in New York. Furthermore, their draft capital would be tanked as a result of such a move.

However, Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP and a player who can turn the Knicks into bona fide title contenders. While such a move would be a huge risk due to what is being given up, bringing him in could change the whole outlook of the Eastern Conference.

Ultimately, they have an entire offseason to work out an extension with Bridges, but a stunning move for Antetokounmpo cannot be ruled out.