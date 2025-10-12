Knicks might not have enough assets to acquire Bucks superstar

The New York Knicks have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as the situation in Milwaukee becomes murkier. The two sides have mutual interest, but pulling off a blockbuster trade will be very complicated.

Bill Simmons is not sold on the idea of the Knicks acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Analyst Bill Simmons is not sold on the idea of the Knicks having the capability to pull off such a move.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

“I think what people don’t realize is that they don’t have any picks,” Simmons said. “They already gave away all of those. The only real way to do a trade that could at least make the Bucks go, ‘Huh?’ Would be [Karl-Anthony] Towns, with [OG] Anunoby, and then you take back [Kyle] Kuzma and [Bobby] Portis with Giannis. That kind of works with the money. I have no idea why Milwaukee would do that.”

The trade that Simmons is referring to that gave up a lot of their draft capital was the trade for Mikal Bridges with the Brooklyn Nets last summer. In that deal, New York parted ways with a staggering five first-round picks.

The Knicks likely need a third team involved in a trade

For the Knicks to acquire the two-time MVP, they would have to dangle Karl-Anthony Towns and possibly OG Anunoby in discussions. Bridges can’t be traded until February, after he signed an extension with the Knicks this offseason, and Brunson is deemed untouchable.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

New York could get a third team involved to pull off a deal, as that extra team may have the assets that the Bucks would want. Milwaukee doesn’t have control of its own first-round pick until 2031, so they are going to prioritize adding draft capital if it indeed shops Antetokounmpo.

The saga between the Knicks and Antetokounmpo is sure to linger until there is clarity on his situation in Milwaukee. Expect the Knicks to continue a hot pursuit of him in the months ahead.