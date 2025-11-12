New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson has found his rhythm over the past week, and now he has reached a new milestone that puts him high in the all-time ranks.

Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson reaches new career milestone

On Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, he scored his 8,137th career point. That puts him 10th all-time in bench scoring since it started being tracked in the 1968-69 season, per Knicks PR.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Clarkson has been one of the best bench scorers for quite some time. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Utah Jazz in 2021 after averaging 18.4 points per game coming off the bench for a competitive Jazz team.

This season with the Knicks, his scoring output has decreased due to the depth around him, but lately, he has found a role that suits him and is making an impact. So far, he is averaging 9.5 points per game off the bench and is shooting 47% from the floor and 38% from three.

Clarkson has been super impactful off the bench

Clarkson has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, all of which the Knicks have won. He is quickly becoming a true spark plug in the second unit and has been a major contributor to their high-powered offense in the early going this season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Clarkson will be very important to what the team is trying to accomplish this season, as bench scoring was a major weakness for them last year. Bringing in one of the greatest bench scorers of all-time will certainly help that, and they are seeing the impact he brings in full form.

New York will look to win their sixth straight game on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.