Apparently the Knicks are not done annoying draft Twitter.

After turning their first-round slot into a pile of second-round picks and cash, they are already fielding offers for the No. 31 pick before the second round gets rolling. It is the kind of move that makes fans roll their eyes, then makes a little more sense when the cap sheet comes into view.

The whole roster is being built around Jalen Brunson and a win-now core, which means pick value has to be judged differently. A normal team might treat No. 31 as a cheap rotation bet. The Knicks may view it as another chance to trade salary risk for future flexibility.

Knicks are acting like every dollar matters

It is funny because No. 31 already gives them more contract flexibility than a first-round pick. There is no guaranteed first-round slot salary attached, and second-round structures can be manipulated in ways contenders love.

Still, the Knicks seem willing to keep moving if the return lines up. They currently sit with picks No. 31, 47 and 55 after the first wave of trades, so they have enough bites at the apple to get creative. Or, if we are being a little more honest, enough cover to keep kicking the rookie decision down the road.

I do not hate it. I also would not pretend it comes without a downside. Cheap, playable rookies are exactly what expensive contenders need, and the Knicks cannot solve every depth issue with veteran minimums and cap gymnastics.

The roster consequence is bigger than the pick

The issue is not whether the 31st pick is some sacred asset. It is not. The issue is whether the Knicks can keep squeezing the draft for financial breathing room without eventually missing on a player who could have helped them right away.

Leon Rose has earned trust because the roster works. That matters. But a title team gets expensive in a hurry, and the easiest way to keep the margins clean is to develop one or two cheap contributors before the payroll starts boxing everyone in.

Maybe the Knicks flip No. 31 and everyone shrugs by July. Maybe they use the pick and land someone who can guard, shoot or survive eight regular-season minutes without the game catching fire.

Either path can make sense. The only bad outcome is treating the draft like nothing more than a cash register, because contenders need talent too, more than breathing room.