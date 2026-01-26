The New York Knicks have interest in several different trade candidates with the deadline less than two weeks away. They are mostly targeting wing and frontcourt depth, as that their largest weakness on the roster.

Knicks may not be able to afford Naji Marshall

One of their top targets is Dallas Mavericks’ wing Naji Marshall, who is having a solid season and could fit in really nicely off the bench for New York. However, a new report may indicate that he will be too pricey to afford.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Marshall, which could complicate things for the Knicks.

“When it comes to Marshall — who is in Year 2 of a rather attractive three-year, $27 million pact — Dallas is said to be unwilling to listen to any trade approaches that don’t feature a future first-round pick,” Stein wrote.

The Knicks could use their assets elsewhere

The Knicks don’t have a ton of draft capital to move, mostly because they sent five of the first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in the Mikal Bridges deal. They may not want to use their remaining first-rounders on a bench player, and might want to hold on to them for a potential deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Marshall would’ve been a solid addition, and it’s still not impossible for them to strike a deal, though it will be tough to propose the best offer. This season, he is averaging 14.7 points on 54.5% shooting from the field for the Mavericks.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There are other pieces the Knicks can pursue without giving up a first-round pick. Some players include Saddiq Bey, Jose Alvarado, and Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans, all of whom could provide a great impact for them in the second unit.

The Knicks will have a lot of big decisions to make over the next week, so they will continue to gauge their options in the market as they search for upgrades.