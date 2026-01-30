Whatever package the New York Knicks come up with to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the price will be a very lofty one to pay.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby may be their most valuable trade asset

New York has some intriguing in-house pieces, but virtually no draft capital that would be viable enough to get a deal done. They may need to put their top players on the table if they want to bring in Antetokounmpo.

A new report from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst suggested that OG Anunoby would be their most valuable piece outside of Jalen Brunson that could get a deal done.

“Another solution would require a third team to facilitate. Moving Anunoby could return the young players and/or draft picks that Milwaukee covets. Anunoby has never been named an All-Star, but his acquisition could be similar to what Derrick White — another fantastic two-way player — provided Boston after arriving from San Antonio. Similar to White, Anunoby could be the finishing player for a title contender and would drive plenty of interest if he were made available,” the report read.

Anunoby has been a crucial part of the Knicks’ culture. His arrival in 2023 sparked a shift in their defensive philosophy, and he has undoubtedly been an important piece for them.

The Knicks might need to send a haul to bring in Antetokounmpo

Losing him would be a tough pill to swallow, but for a guy like Antetokounmpo, everybody not named Jalen Brunson should be made available. Antetokounmpo is an upgrade over Anunoby on both ends of the floor, and he would immediately become the team’s best player if he were to be traded to the Knicks.

New York will likely try to move Karl-Anthony Towns in a deal, but his down season has tanked his value. Therefore, the Knicks might have to give up more than they would like to get a deal done before the trade deadline, so they might be better off waiting until the summer, if he is still available.

The Knicks will have some tough decisions to make very soon, as the deadline is less than a week away.