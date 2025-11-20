New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet was not envisioned to receive such a high amount of minutes. The veteran guard was brought back on a one-year deal worth the minimum as a depth piece.

Knicks’ Landry Shamet comes up clutch in win over Mavericks

Now, Shamet has found himself not only getting more playing time but coming through in the biggest moments. On Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, his two go-ahead three-point baskets in the final minute propelled New York to a big win on the road.

Shamet got the start in place of the injured OG Anunoby, and after a mostly quiet night from the guard, he delivered in the moments that mattered. Those two threes gave him six clutch points on the season, which now leads the team, even over last year’s Clutch Player of the Year award winner, Jalen Brunson.

“The ball found me, I didn’t find any open looks early. Stayed composed, and knew, had a feeling some would come in the fourth, and they did. Just step in, ready to shoot, good plays by my teammates, and I’ll take them,” Shamet said about his clutch shots on Wednesday, via Posting and Toasting.

Shamet is becoming very valuable for the Knicks

Shamet’s shot-making has always been a valuable tool to have, but now it is showing in the biggest moments of the games. It started last Friday, when Shamet erupted in the second half against the Miami Heat to finish with a career-high 36 points, propelling his team to a win without Anunoby and Jalen Brunson.

Shamet is quickly becoming one of the team’s most important pieces, with his clutch shooting coming through at a time they need it. They’re going to need more of his energy on both ends of the floor until Anunoby can return, which likely won’t be until December.

Shamet will look to continue his very strong stretch on Saturday, when he and the Knicks will head to Orlando to take on the Magic in Central Florida.