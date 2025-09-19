Knicks may have open window to win the East in 2025-26

The New York Knicks’ hopes of reaching the Finals may be realized in their next run in 2025-26.

Knicks have a better hand than the East’s best

In a conversation with Bomani Jones, Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill said this about New York’s playoff picture on his “Good Word with Goodwill” podcast:

“What is your argument if you’re the Knicks as to why you can’t be the best team?” Goodwill said. “Like, are you expecting Philadelphia gonna be the team?

“Do we really trust Cleveland? How many teams in the East have a better one-two than Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, despite all the things that I might have to say about Karl Towns?”

The other teams in the Eastern Conference will be dealing with variables in the next campaign. The 76ers have major questions surrounding Joel Embiid.

While Orlando brought in Desmond Bane, they will have all eyes on them to win big as a proven, cohesive unit. The same can be said for Detroit, though they’ll be even stronger with Caris LeVert.

Yet, the strongest ball clubs in the Eastern Conference, champion Indiana Pacers, in addition to the Boston Celtics, will be short Tyrese Haliburton (torn Achilles) as well as Jayson Tatum (ruptured Achilles) — their best respective players.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Can Knicks advantageously win East next season?

Thus, Towns, coupled with Brunson, can lead New York to a championship in the East’s present situation. The help around them has improved.

Chiefly, the second unit now has four new impact players. Their roster will be teeming with scorers that will make a title run in the cards for them.

Importantly, New York’s 3-12 record against the Celtics, Cavs, Pistons, and the Pacers from 2024-25 appears to be subject to a massive change. Nonetheless, their 7-1 record against the Magic, coupled with the Sixers, will be tested. A fully healthy squad will have a great chance to win the Larry O’Brien trophy in time.