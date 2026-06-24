The New York Knicks walk out of the 2026 NBA Draft with two players taken from the second round. Those players are Jack Kayil from Germany (39th overall) and Vanderbilt forward Tyler Nickel (47th overall).

Tyler Nickel could be a perfect fit for the Knicks

Nickel is a particularly intriguing prospect given the Knicks’ current roster situation. With Landry Shamet and Mitchell Robinson both set to become free agents, New York may not have enough money to bring back both players without going over the second apron.

The Knicks have firmly said that they do not intend to go over the second apron. Therefore, Nickel could become someone who they sign for cheap and replace Shamet, who is certain to get a decent deal in free agency after his playoff performance in their championship run.

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nickel played four years of college, with his last two at Vanderbilt. In those two years, he started all 69 games he played and averaged 12.0 points while shooting 43.5% from the field and 40% from three.

Nickel is one of the best shooters to come out of this year’s draft class. He has an incredibly quick release and can get shots off fast, and can catch fire from deep at any given moment.

Nickel provides value as a late second round pick

Nickel also brings size and versatile defense along with the shooting. At 6’8”, he could fill in a massive need on the Knicks’ roster: a true backup wing who can provide a spark in spot minutes off the bench.

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is unlikely that Nickel would immediately be inserted into the rotation even if Shamet leaves. However, the pick still has value, as now they have another shooter in the wings, and shooting depth was a major key behind their run to their first title in 53 years.

Nickel will surely get a longer look during Summer League, which begins July 9 in Las Vegas. Nevertheless, the Knicks might have found themselves a hidden gem late in the second round.