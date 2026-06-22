The Knicks do not need to use the draft like a rebuilding team. They need to use it like a champion with a bill coming due, which is less romantic and probably more important.

Meleek Thomas is interesting for that exact reason. He is not the cleanest win-now prospect on the board, but the Knicks should be thinking about cheap shot creation before it becomes a problem. Jordan Clarkson gave them an instant-offense bench role, and those players get expensive or old quickly.

Thomas brings the kind of scoring nerve teams usually have to buy. The shot diet can get ambitious, and I mean that both as a compliment and a warning. Still, a young guard who can create late-clock offense has a different kind of value when the rest of the roster is already paid.

The Knicks bench cannot get too expensive

Clarkson worked because he gave the Knicks a release valve. When the offense got sticky, he could grab a possession and make something happen. That skill matters even more when opponents load up on Jalen Brunson and dare somebody else to beat them.

Meleek Thomas drives in NCAA Tournament action. Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Thomas is not Clarkson tomorrow. The Knicks would have to live with some rookie nonsense, and Mike Brown is not exactly going to hand playoff trust to a young guard who freelances through defensive possessions.

Meleek Thomas gives the Knicks a different kind of bet

The reason I would not dismiss the idea is simple: the Knicks need one draft pick who can eventually bend a defense. Bigs, wings, and defenders are safer. They also become easier to find in minimum markets than cheap on-ball juice.

Thomas averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in college, and the best version of him gives the Knicks a bench creator they can develop slowly behind veterans instead of forcing him into a role he is not ready for.

If the Knicks are only drafting for the next three months, Thomas may feel a little too messy. If they are drafting for the next three years of keeping a title team affordable, the mess starts to look like the point.