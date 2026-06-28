Mitchell Robinson leaving would hurt either way. Mitchell Robinson leaving with Brooklyn sniffing around would feel like the basketball version of stepping on a rake.

The Knicks are now facing a much colder version of the title-afterglow problem. Robinson is expected to leave in free agency, with the Nets showing legitimate interest and the Lakers also viewed as a likely suitor. Great. Nothing like a parade turning into a borough argument.

Mitchell Robinson averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds this season, which never fully captures why he matters. He is a possession thief, a screen bruiser, an offensive-glass nuisance, and one of the few bigs on the roster who can make a pretty game look ugly in the Knicks’ favor.

Mitchell Robinson celebrates during the championship parade. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Knicks cannot make nostalgia cheap

I would want Robinson back. I also understand why the front office may not get to turn sentiment into payroll. The Knicks already have expensive pillars, a second-apron line hovering over every choice, and several bench decisions that will start charging real money soon.

Fans hate this part because both sides make sense. Robinson helped win the title. He is also a center with durability concerns entering a market where one wrong number can jam up the next two summers.

Brooklyn interest makes it sharper because fan brains are not built for calm cap analysis when a familiar face might cross the river. It would sting, even if the spreadsheet says everyone should breathe.

Hukporti may become the Knicks fallback

Ariel Hukporti is suddenly more than a fun cheap name at the end of the center room. At roughly $1.9 million, he gives the Knicks the kind of internal replacement option teams need when the second apron starts acting like a bouncer.

Nobody should pretend Hukporti simply replaces Robinson’s playoff trust. That would be silly. But he can absorb regular-season minutes, bring size, and keep the Knicks from chasing every frontcourt answer with money they may not want to spend.

The cold version is probably the correct one: thank Robinson for helping finish the job, try to keep him if the number stays sane, and be ready to pivot fast if Brooklyn or Los Angeles pushes this into goodbye territory.