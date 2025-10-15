Knicks ‘making calls’ to potentially deal 2 young players

The New York Knicks have spent the preseason evaluating their depth, and now they’re reportedly exploring trade options to clean up the back end of their roster. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, the team has been taking and making calls around the league, gauging interest in young guards Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek.

The goal? To open up roster space to keep two of their veteran additions — Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, or Garrison Mathews — ahead of the regular season.

Knicks looking to balance youth and veteran depth

It’s a classic case of roster math catching up with potential. The Knicks like Dadiet and Kolek, but they’re both unproven and would likely spend much of the season buried on the bench. New head coach Mike Brown values experience and rhythm over raw upside, and the Knicks are clearly prioritizing win-now contributors who can thrive in his up-tempo, ball-movement-heavy system.

Brogdon offers playmaking and leadership off the bench, while Shamet and Mathews bring spacing — something the Knicks struggled with at times last season. Keeping two of the three makes strategic sense, especially with Brown’s offense emphasizing quick decisions and movement off the ball.

That leaves Dadiet and Kolek as the easiest pieces to move.

Pacome Dadiet’s developmental ceiling might tempt other teams

The 20-year-old Pacome Dadiet, a former first-round pick, has all the physical tools to become a versatile two-way wing. At 6-foot-8 with fluid athleticism, he fits the modern NBA mold. But the Knicks are built to contend now, and they can’t afford to give developmental minutes to a project player.

Other teams rebuilding or searching for long-term upside could take interest, especially with Dadiet still under team control for years. The Knicks would likely prefer a second-round pick or a future asset in return rather than a rotation piece, given their current depth.

Tyler Kolek flashing potential, but on the trade bubble

Meanwhile, Kolek has had a strong preseason, earning praise from Brown for his poise and court vision. The former Marquette guard posted an impressive 20-point performance against Washington on Monday, looking like a player capable of earning rotation minutes.

But Kolek’s spot isn’t guaranteed. With Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and potentially Brogdon ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s difficult to see how the rookie could carve out a meaningful role this season.

McBride remains the wildcard

Steve Popper also noted that Miles McBride’s name has surfaced in trade chatter, though he’s far less likely to be dealt. McBride’s defensive tenacity and growing offensive confidence have made him a valuable piece in Brown’s system.

“Hardly been secret around league Knicks taking/making calls to open spot to be able to keep 2 of [Brogdon/Shamet/Matthews]. Kolek & Dadiet preferred names being shopped (tho McBride could be on move too)…McBride could have huge role…but also could net biggest return,” Popper wrote.

McBride’s improvement over the past year has given him real value around the league, but it’s hard to imagine the Knicks parting ways with one of their most trusted young guards unless the return is significant.

The path forward

With the Knicks aiming to enter the season fully healthy and focused, streamlining the roster makes sense. Dadiet and Kolek have promise, but the Knicks’ ambitions are no longer centered around long-term projects.

They’re looking for players who can help win playoff games right now, and clearing room for two proven veterans may be the first step toward that goal.