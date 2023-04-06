Knicks make history in win over Pacers

Apr 5, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) drives against Indiana Pacers forward Jordan Nwora (13) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In a game that held no meaning whatsoever to their playoff standing, the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 138-129 Wednesday and made a bit of history in the process.

Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes each scored at least 30 points in the victory. That is only the third time in Knicks history three or more players scored 30 points in a single game and the first time since 1979.

Also, for a brief period of time, they were the only trio in NBA history to each score 30 points and hit at least five threes in a single game. The Pelicans would replicate this feat later Wednesday night.

“We just did a lot of the right things, moving the ball, playing in transition, playing a lot faster, Toppin said after the win. “We were having fun out there.”

Knicks young core continues to rapidly develop:

Jalen Brunson was rested this game, RJ Barrett was sick, and Julius Randle was out with an ankle injury, so the younger group of this team got a larger opportunity to showcase their talents.

For Quickley, he continues his Sixth Man of The Year campaign with his third 30-point outing since March 5 and is almost a lock to win the 6MOY award.

For Toppin, his 32 points were a new season-high, and he continued to steadily improve in place of the injured Julius Randle. In three games as a starter, Toppin is averaging 21.7 points and is shooting 62.5% from the floor and 45.5% from outside the arc.

For Grimes, his 36 points is a new career-high, and he continued his recent stretch of strong play that has included incredible shot volume. Over his last seven games, Grimes is averaging 23/5/4 with 1.4 steals, shooting 54.3% from the field and 47.9% from three-point range.

WHAT A GAME for this @nyknicks trio ?@IQ_GodSon: 39 PTS, 7 3PM@qdotgrimes: 36 PTS, 5 3PM@obitoppin1: 32 PTS, 5 3PM



They become the first trio of teammates in NBA history to record 30+ points and 5+ threes in the same game! pic.twitter.com/O8jfdAq1TC — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2023

With the Knicks already having the No. 5 seed secured, these final games will be a great development opportunity for these guys. If they can go into the playoffs on a high note, then this Knicks team could be well-equipped to make a deep playoff run, given the depth of this squad.

The Knicks wrap up the season with two home games against the Pelicans and Pacers, respectively. Then it is on to Cleveland for the first round of the playoffs. This young core has given Knicks fans all the reasons to be excited about what is in store.

