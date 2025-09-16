Knicks make flurry of signings as they finalize training camp roster

The New York Knicks are finalizing their training camp roster as they gear up for the 2025-26 season. They completed their training camp signings on Tuesday and have added some intriguing young pieces who will compete for roster spots or two-way contracts.

Here are the players they have signed to training camp deals thus far:

Malcolm Brogdon (Exhibit 9)

Landry Shamet (Exhibit 9)

Dink Pate (Exhibit 10)

Mohamed Diawara (Exhibit 10)

Bryson Warren (Exhibit 10)

Tosan Evbuomwan (Exhibit 10)

Garrison Mathews (Exhibit 10)

Matt Ryan (training camp deal)

Alex Len (training camp deal)

New York will have these players all compete for potential roster spots. They have a very deep roster set for the regular season, so not everyone will be guaranteed a spot after the conclusion of training camp.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that Pate will likely be waived following training camp, but signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract secures their rights to him.

Knicks have some intriguing young players to watch in training camp

Diawara is a name to keep an eye on during camp. The forward was drafted 51st overall by the Knicks earlier this summer, and he flashed an impressive skillset during Summer League in Las Vegas back in July.

The Knicks still have a rookie contract they can hand out, and considering that it has to be a rookie who was drafted by the team, the odds are very much in his favor. He could also fill out one of their available two-way spots that they have on the roster.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Pate and Warren are also two names to watch. The two have a very talented skill set, but still present as raw prospects, so they will have to prove quite a lot to earn a new contract.

Warren was acquired by the Westchester Knicks last week in a three-team deal that saw them move center Moses Brown.

Brogdon has the best chance to crack the final roster

Out of all of the signings, Brogdon is someone who has the best chance to make the roster. The veteran guard has a track record of being one of the most efficient in the league, and he is expected to provide backcourt depth and possibly even play a significant role in Mike Brown’s rotation this upcoming season.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Brogdon will be in great consideration to earn a standard contract. His current deal is not guaranteed.

New York will have a lot of talented players compete for a roster spot. Training camp begins in about a week, followed by the preseason, which begins Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.