Knicks lose super utility man to injury in very first pre-season action

The New York Knicks didn’t even get through the opening stretch of their preseason before bad luck struck. Josh Hart, the team’s do-it-all utility man, went down with a lower back injury Thursday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the sequence spiraled into a bizarre scene. After the non-contact play, Hart was visibly frustrated, eventually launching the ball into the stands and earning an immediate ejection.

For a player known for his relentless motor and steady composure, it was an uncharacteristic moment that underscored just how much pain he was in.

A non-contact injury with troubling signs

The play itself was harmless enough—Hart planted awkwardly, then grimaced as he reached for his back. No collision, no foul, just a sudden jolt of pain that sent a shockwave through the fanbase. The fact that it was non-contact makes it more concerning, as back injuries can linger longer than ankle tweaks or muscle strains.

While the Knicks have yet to announce an official timeline, the early expectation is that Hart will need at least a couple of weeks to recover. That could impact his preparation for the regular season, which is rapidly approaching. For a player who prides himself on being one of the team’s ironmen, the setback is a gut punch.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Hart’s value can’t be overstated

Hart isn’t just another name in the Knicks’ rotation—he’s the heartbeat of the roster. Last season, he averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while playing a staggering 37.6 minutes per game. His effort, rebounding from the wing, and defensive versatility were crucial in keeping New York competitive against elite Eastern Conference teams.

The injury comes at a particularly frustrating time because head coach Mike Brown had been preparing to adjust Hart’s workload. After being worn down late last season, the plan was to ease him into a Sixth Man role, where he could still deliver his trademark energy without carrying the same exhausting minutes load. That transition now faces another obstacle.

The impact on rotations

With Hart sidelined, the Knicks will lean heavily on their new bench pieces and perhaps even youngsters like Pacome Daidet. Hart’s unique skill set—his ability to rebound like a power forward while defending guards and wings—makes him difficult to replace.

For Brown, the setback could accelerate his reliance on depth pieces like Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon, veterans who were added specifically to stabilize the second unit. But without Hart’s hustle, the Knicks’ identity shifts. The team has long fed off his energy, using his gritty play as a spark during dry offensive stretches.

A player who embodies the Knicks’ fight

Hart’s absence leaves more than a hole in the rotation—it leaves a void in attitude. He embodies the Knicks’ blue-collar mentality, a player who dives into the stands for loose balls and wrestles with big men for rebounds. Losing him, even temporarily, strips New York of some of its emotional edge.

Fortunately, it’s only the preseason and he has time to bounce back and make a full recovery.