Knicks lose Julius Randle but rest of the team steps up in victory over Miami

Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) guards Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during a free-throw attempt in the fourth quarter at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks rallied off a huge win over the Miami Heat Wednesday 101-92, essentially taking the Heat out of the race for the fifth seed as the Knicks’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two with just five games remaining.

It was a bittersweet victory for the Knicks, as All-Star power forward Julius Randle suffered a sprained left ankle late in the second quarter after stepping on Bam Adebayo’s foot while grabbing a rebound.

After hitting one of two free throws following the injury, Randle would leave the game and not return for the second half.

Julius Randle goes down after rolling his ankle, the MSG crowd gives him MVP chants as he limps to the line to shoot his FTs before leaving to the locker room pic.twitter.com/1ISmjEtCNj — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 30, 2023

While Knicks fans anxiously await more details on Randle’s injury, head coach Tom Thibodeau said he will be evaluated on Tuesday before deciding a timetable for return.

Thibodeau also alluded to what the lineup could look like should the All-Star have to miss time.

“We have a lot of confidence in Obi [at PF],” Thibodeau said postgame. “We have a lot of confidence in Josh Hart at the 4. We know Jericho [Sims] can play the 4 as well. It’s different. But it’s still very effective”.

Despite losing the All-Star, the rest of the guys stepped up in his absence on Wednesday. Immanuel Quickley continued his reign of success with a game-high 24 points and also recorded three steals while coming off the bench, making him the heavy favorite to win the Sixth Man of The Year award.

Quentin Grimes also continued his recent hot stretch with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and five three-pointers made.

Jalen Brunson, wearing a wrap around his right wrist, scored 12 points in his return to action. A slow return game for Brunson, who will hopefully get into a better rhythm as the playoffs approach.

The Knicks will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road Friday for a potential first-round preview.

