The New York Knicks lost a key depth piece at the start of free agency, and it comes at a position that is already thin. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that big man Ariel Hukporti is leaving the Knicks to sign a one-year, $3.4 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Knicks lose Ariel Hukporti to 76ers

Hukporti became an unrestricted free agent earlier this week after the Knicks did not extend a qualifying offer to him. Now, the 24-year-old is off to one of their biggest conference rivals.

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Hukporti appeared in 79 across two seasons with New York, averaging 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. He was mostly a third-string center with them, but helped absorb any absences from players with injuries or if they got into foul trouble, making an impact when given the opportunity.

Hukporti was also important during this year’s championship run. In the closeout Game 5 win in the Finals, Hukporti came in while Karl-Anthony Towns was in foul trouble, and made a sweet block on Luke Kornet in the third quarter to help swing the momentum in their favor and ultimately win the title.

The Knicks are thin at the center position

His departure is not great news for New York, as they are still trying to find a way to bring back Mitchell Robinson with the second apron lurking upon them. The Knicks are going to need to find a way to fill out their center depth, especially if they can’t bring back Robinson.

Perhaps trades are in the works of some of their other players to help free up some salary and potentially bring back Robinson while staying out of the second apron. The likelihood of that occurring isn’t high, but it is not impossible.

Nevertheless, the 76ers will be taking a chance on the high-upside big in Hukporti, while the Knicks will begin to work on replacing him.