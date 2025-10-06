Knicks looking to trade former 1st-round French forward

The New York Knicks have to free up cap space to keep more than one veteran piece. The big expectation is that they will keep Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet, both of whom are on non-guaranteed contracts.

Knicks actively shopping Pacome Dadiet

However, that means parting ways with a player currently on the roster. Former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet has been consistently mentioned as a top trade candidate.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Knicks are actively shopping the France native in an effort to open up space for both Brogdon and Shamet.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“The focus for that trade has been on former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet ever since the Knicks signed the two veterans to Exhibit 9 contracts. Sources tell The Stein Line that Knicks, in fact, have indeed already called several teams to gauge interest in Dadiet,” Fischer wrote.

Dadiet got the start in the preseason opener while OG Anunoby was out with an injury. Dadiet struggled offensively, as he scored just four points in 15 minutes and shot 1-for-6 from the floor and 0-for-5 from three.

Dadiet still has a lot to develop in his game

It’s also unlikely that Dadiet will be a part of the main rotation this season, which could give New York another reason to move him while he has value. Of course, there is risk associated with doing so, as he is only 20 years old and still has a ways to go in his development.

Dadiet has shown promise as a defender and capable scorer, but it hasn’t all come to fruition as of now.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

New York is in a position where they are past the phase of developing players and are ready to make a title push. As a result, they prioritized adding veteran depth this summer, signing a handful of veteran free agents who could all play critical roles in the rotation.

As of now, Dadiet is still with the team, but it may not be for much longer as the team looks to eventually part ways with the former first-round draft choice.