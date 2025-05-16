Knicks looking to play ‘desperate’ in critical Game 6

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks had an opportunity to close out the second round series against the Boston Celtics on the road in Game 5, but they fell completely flat in the second half.

The Knicks need to play with more desperation in Game 6

After entering halftime tied at 59, the Knicks’ offense became stagnant and they stopped defending the perimeter. The Celtics outscored New York by 25 in the second half and dominated on both ends, forcing the series to head back to New York for a Game 6.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Boston demonstrated ball movement that the Knicks are not used to seeing from them, and they splashed 22 threes en route to a blowout win to keep their season alive for at least one more game.

The Knicks now have to play much better to close out the series, and it starts with the intensity. Mikal Bridges admitted after Game 5 that they did not come out with the sense of urgency they should’ve to close out the series.

The Knicks need to deliver the first blow and never look back in Game 6

“We just gotta play desperate. I don’t think we did that [in Game 5],” Bridges said via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “We gotta come out aggressive throughout the whole game.”

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Slow starts have been the Achilles’ heel for the Knicks this series. They have trailed by double digits in each game this series, yet three inspiring comebacks have them in this position. They have not had a game where they are a complete team from the opening tip to the final buzzer, and that needs to change in Game 6.

Boston is playing inspired after losing Jayson Tatum to a ruptured achilles tendon he suffered in Game 4. The Knicks cannot afford to allow the Celtics to complete a 3-1 series comeback on their home floor. They need to end the series on Friday at Madison Square Garden and gear up for the Eastern Conference Finals.