Guerschon Yabusele’s New York Knicks tenure may be cut short soon. It has been a disappointing season for the backup power forward after a strong season with the Philadelphia 76ers last year, and it may not be long before he is suiting up for a different team.

Knicks willing to move Guerschon Yabusele

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, New York is looking to move Yabusele ahead of the trade deadline.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“The Knicks are shopping Guerschon Yabusele during trade season for a rotational upgrade. After a strong season with the Sixers, Yabusele has been a disappointment in New York. Yabusele’s $5.5 million salary is easily absorbable for teams in need of forward depth,” Sidery posted on X.

Yabusele has seen inconsistent playing time as a result of his poor play this season. He is averaging just 3.3 points and shooting 41.3% from the field, and he has struggled badly on defense as well.

The Knicks need an upgrade off the bench

The Knicks desperately need more size and depth in the frontcourt, and they could move Yabusele for a player who can contribute immediately. Some players they have been linked to include Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado and Saddiq Bey.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yabusele signed a two-year contract with New York over the summer, hoping to be the answer to the lack of bench depth they had last season. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been nearly the same player he was last season, and the Knicks can’t afford to get no value out of his slot given their cap space situation.

It will be interesting to see how his market shapes up leading up to the deadline.