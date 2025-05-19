Knicks look to avenge playoff loss from last year with brand new group this year

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are set for a playoff rematch with a lot more on the line. Both teams are looking to make their first trip to the NBA Finals in over 25 years, and they will face off in the Eastern Conference Finals to determine which team will represent the East in the league’s biggest stage.

Knicks and Pacers gearing up for intense playoff rematch

The two teams have a ton of history that dates back to the 1990s, when Reggie Miller’s Pacers and Patrick Ewing’s Knicks constantly had intense playoff battles. The rivalry was revived last season when the teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Despite gaining a 2-0 series lead in last year’s rendition, New York became battered with injuries and lost to the Pacers in seven games. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, among others, were all dealing with significant injuries that gave the Pacers a bigger opportunity to win the series.

This time around, it looks to be much different. The Knicks are healthy this time around, having all of their players be active for each postseason game thus far. Furthermore, they are more battle-tested than last year, having faced off against a fiesty Pistons team in round 1 and knocking off the defending champions in the second round.

The Knicks are a completely different team from last year

The Knicks are also a much different team than last year’s that faced Indiana. They added Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns over the summer, and both players have made a strong impact in this year’s playoffs. They also have a different identity than last year, doing the bulk of their work on the offensive end as opposed to banking on defense.

And of course, Brunson has only continued to get better in the biggest moments. He was the recipient of the Clutch Player of the Year award this year, and he is leading all players in clutch points this postseason.

The Pacers cannot be underestimated

The Knicks are looking to make some noise, but Indiana cannot be overlooked. Like the Knicks, they are on an unprecedented run of their own, and they knocked off the No. 1 seed in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the second round.

The Pacers play fast and aggressively, and they can run the Knicks off the floor very quickly with their shooting prowess. However, this postseason has proved that anything can happen, and the Knicks have a very realistic chance of making the finals, something very few people saw coming entering the season.

Game 1 between the two will tip off on Wednesday and be broadcast nationally on TNT.