Knicks lock in their center depth for the 2023-24 season

Dec 7, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Despite circulating reports implying that the New York Knicks might be on the hunt for big-man reinforcement, they are predicted to retain 24-year-old center Jericho Sims in a support role.

Sims’ Impressive Track Record

Despite wrestling with an injury last season, the 6-foot-10 sophomore featured in 52 games, 16 of which he started. Sims averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds, had an impressive .776 field shooting record, and contributed 0.5 blocks per contest. As a former second-round pick from Texas, Sims presents a promising developmental asset.

A Strategic Roster Decision

With the likes of Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein already bolstering their ranks, opting for the team option for Sims was a straightforward choice for the Knicks. They have now secured him for the 2024–25 season at an approximate salary of $2.1 million. According to SNY, a part of this contract will be guaranteed this week, which will then fully secure his deal by August.

Sims is diligently working towards full recovery after a serious injury that necessitated labrum and cuff tendon repairs. The hope is that Sims will be ready for the training camp in September, allowing him to continue his career with the team that drafted him two years ago.

Off-Season Moves for the Knicks

The Knicks have been actively exploring the market this off-season, seeking opportunities to secure a third star. However, so far, their most significant move has been signing Dante DiVincenzo to a four-year, $47 million contract.

DiVincenzo is expected to provide considerable reinforcement to the shooting guard position. His addition should improve team spacing while also integrating a competent defender into the squad. Last season, the Knicks struggled with clutch three-point shooting, particularly in the playoffs – a shortfall DiVincenzo is well-equipped to address.