Knicks lock in backup center with fully guaranteed contract

The New York Knicks made an under-the-radar contract signing Friday night, as backup center Jericho Sims will have his $2.09 million salary for the 2024-25 season fully guaranteed, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Jericho Sims could have a larger role with the Knicks this upcoming season

Sims, 25, will be entering his fourth NBA season, during which he could have the largest role of his short career up to this point. With Isaiah Hartenstein now on the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Knicks are searching for ways to replace his production, which has been far from easy.

Earlier this offseason, New York brought back Precious Achiuwa on a one-year, $6 million deal. He figures to be in the mold for the backup center spot behind starter Mitchell Robinson, but his lack of size at only 6’8” may make the team feel more inclined to give Sims more minutes for the additional height and athleticism. SNY’s Ian Begley also mentioned Julius Randle as a candidate to get serious minutes in a second-string center role.

A benefit of having Sims is that he has experience as a starter playing alongside Jalen Brunson, and while he will not start for the Knicks in 2024, he could get serious minutes with several of the starters and be impactful. Across his first three seasons, Sims has made a total of 32 starts with New York and has averaged 4.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in those games. His inability to space the floor is an issue the Knicks would need to work around, but he has demonstrated the capability to effectively switch onto smaller, faster players on the defensive side of the floor.

The Knicks could still look elsewhere for a backup center

It is still unclear what Sims’ exact role would be this upcoming season. It’s also unclear if the Knicks are still intent on adding a center via trade or free agency with a little over a month left in the offseason. They have been rumored to be interested in players like Walker Kessler and Omer Yurtseven but have not had any serious talks on a deal at this time.

Nevertheless, Sims could be in for a big role in 2024, and if he can take a big leap in his game in the regular season, the Knicks might finally have themselves an answer at the backup center position.