Knicks linked to former Bulls shooting guard in free agency

Mar 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the draft draws closer, free agency rumors are gaining momentum. Zach Buckley, in a recent Bleacher Report article, linked the New York Knicks to Patrick Beverley, the former Chicago Bulls guard. Buckley regards this option as a “sleeper.”

The Knicks could offer Patrick Beverley a chance at redemtion:

Despite Beverley heading into his 35th year during the offseason and following an unimpressive 2022-23 season, Buckley believes New York could serve as a rejuvenating environment for the aging guard’s career.

“Maybe he just needs a change of scenery to get himself back on track; and if that’s the case, then that statistical decline could be a blessing in disguise since it’s likely to keep his contract cost low,” Buckley writes.

The season began with Beverley on the Los Angeles Lakers’ team before a trade followed by a buyout from the Orlando Magic led him to sign a contract with the Bulls for the remainder of the season. The Bulls, with Beverley included, secured a 13-9 record and earned a place in the play-in tournament. However, they were ousted by the Miami Heat and now face a daunting rebuilding phase in the coming season.

The season proved to be a dip in Beverley’s career as he averaged a mere 6.2 points and shooting percentages barely over 40% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

Yet, Beverley’s proven track record as a reliable three-point shooter and his energetic defensive play could provide the Knicks with a strong three-and-D option off the bench. His grit and flair could be a refreshing addition to New York’s lineup and could quickly become an essential piece in their depth chart.

A potential backcourt duo of Beverley and Immanuel Quickley offers the promise of exceptional defensive prowess and balanced perimeter scoring, all with a budget-friendly price tag.

