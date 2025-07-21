Knicks legendary former center ranks highly on Bleacher Report’s Top 100 Players list

Bleacher Report recently put out their top 100 NBA players of all-time ranking, and a familiar New York Knicks face made the ranking fairly high.

Former Knicks center Patrick Ewing ranks No. 40 on Bleacher Report’s Top 100 players list

Former center and Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing was the highest-ranked Knick on the list at No. 40. A handful of other Knicks legends were also featured in the ranking, including Carmelo Anthony and Bernard King.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Ewing is among the previous-era bigs you can easily envision leaving a dent in today’s NBA. He had an outside-in floor game and artisanal finesse to pair with traditional low-post chops, and his jumper form, along with his foul-line touch, suggest he could scale to the three-point line,” Bleacher Report wrote.

Ewing was undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history and may even be the best to grace a Knicks uniform. He spent all but two seasons of his career with New York, where he averaged 22.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks for his career with New York.

Ewing’s career was illustrious despite never winning a championship

He also made the All-Star team 11 times, an All-NBA team seven times, and an All-Defensive team three times. He was a dominant big man who was a homegrown talent for the Knicks and was also their last first overall pick back in 1985.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, like many of today’s Knicks greats, Ewing never won a championship. He made the NBA Finals twice during his career (1994 and 1999), but he was unable to secure a championship despite having one of the most decorated careers in league history.

Still, not having a ring doesn’t completely tarnish his legacy, as his dominance on the court can not be denied.