Knicks legend ranks highly in Bleacher Report’s Top 100 Players of all-time list

Bleacher Report recently put out a list of their top 100 players of all-time, and the list featured a former New York Knicks forward who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony ranks No. 60 in Bleacher Report’s top 100 players

Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony ranked No. 60 on their list. Anthony spent seven years with the Knicks and is widely considered one of the best players the franchise has ever had.

“An isolation force whose jab-step and one-dribble pull-up attack yielded mid-range buckets and plenty of free-throw attempts, Melo also developed into a stellar three-point shooter as the game moved away from his pet shots,” Bleacher Report wrote. “Anthony’s best years came with the New York Knicks from 2011 to 2017, but he was also the leading scorer on some excellent Denver Nuggets teams early in his career, the best of which made the Western Conference Finals in 2009.”

Anthony’s NBA career is decorated, including 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA selections. He also won the scoring title with New York in 2013, averaging 28.7 points per game and finishing third in MVP voting.

Anthony has a big legacy in the NBA

In each of his seven seasons with the Knicks, he made the All-Star team, averaging 24.7 points per game. He quickly established himself as one of the best pure scorers the game had ever seen, and he was rightfully considered as one of the best all-time by Bleacher Report.

The one big stain on Anthony’s career was the lack of playoff success for his teams. He never won a championship with any of the six teams he played for, and the back end of his tenure in New York was marred by bad seasons and non-competitiveness.

Nevertheless, Anthony has a tremendous legacy in the NBA and for the Knicks franchise, and his achievements have been rightly recognized.