Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19 seasons

Former Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony, a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and a 10-time All-Star, confirmed his retirement from the NBA on Monday via social media, thus concluding an extraordinary 19-season career in the league.

In his announcement video, Anthony stated, “The time has now come to say goodbye,” and expressed that his legacy will be carried on by his son, Kiyan.

Prior to his retirement, Anthony’s most recent NBA appearance was during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He did not participate in any games this season.

Anthony, the third overall pick in the 2003 draft, spent eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the New York Knicks in the 2010-11 season. It was here that he established himself as one of the franchise’s all-time greats, earning a scoring title in 2013 and leading the Knicks to several playoff appearances.

In the 2017-18 season, Anthony moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder and subsequently rounded off his career with stints at the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Lakers.

Anthony’s career will be remembered for his phenomenal scoring prowess. He currently stands ninth on the league’s all-time scoring list, with a career average of 22.5 points.

Alongside his ten All-Star appearances and inclusion in the NBA 75 team, he was named to six All-NBA teams, won three Olympic gold medals, and clinched an NCAA championship with Syracuse.

In conclusion, a career worthy of unquestionable Hall of Fame recognition has officially drawn to a close.

