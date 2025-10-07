Knicks legend boldly predicts this year’s team will be 1st in the East

The New York Knicks’ expectations this season are no secret. Many are expecting them to be heavily in the running to be the next NBA champion, as they have a deep and talented squad looking to improve on their success from last season.

Carmelo Anthony predicts Knicks will be top seed in the East

Even former legends of the team are expecting big things from them. Carmelo Anthony, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame and will be an analyst on NBC this season, laid out a bold prediction for this year’s Knicks team.

“The Knicks will be the No. 1 seed in the East. I want to talk about why I believe that,” Anthony said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “They’ve been primed for this position for the past three, four years. They have everything that you could possibly need [for] a winning formula.”

The Knicks had their most successful season of the 21st century last season by reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. After coming up short of snapping the 52-year title drought, they made several changes in hopes that it would make the team more equipped for a deep run.

The Knicks are set up for a strong season

They hired Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau as head coach, and they added several depth pieces to deepen their bench. Additionally, their main core that got them far last season is all returning for another chance at making a title push.

New York is in the driver’s seat as well, as the teams competing with them in the East are dealing with injury trouble. The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will both likely be without their star players for the entire season, giving New York a wide open opportunity to get the job done.

The Knicks have a huge season ahead of them, and if all goes as planned, they will be right in the thick of the chase for a ring.