Knicks’ LeBron James dream continues to fade away

There has been a dream vision surrounding the New York Knicks this summer that future Hall of Famer LeBron James will join them for one last run at the title. While this is currently no indication that the Los Angeles Lakers will move on from him, nothing can be ruled out.

Knicks get discouraging news on possible LeBron James deal

Despite that, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn gave a rather bleak assessment of the possibility of James joining New York anytime soon.

“As of right now, New York has around $46 million in second-apron space. However, that doesn’t account for the new deals we expect Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson to sign between now and next summer,” Quinn wrote.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“If both are long-term Knicks, New York will blow past the second apron and only have a minimum to offer. If James is open to the minimum, and that’s already a stretch, wouldn’t he be likelier to take it in Cleveland than New York? In this scenario, the Knicks would be fighting an uphill battle.”

Despite James being 41 years old, he is still one of the top players in the entire league and would certainly elevate New York’s title chances. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists.

James could hit the open market next summer

Unfortunately, his Lakers were unable to make a deep playoff run despite adding Luka Doncic at the trade deadline, leaving the Hall of Famer’s future with the team in question. James opted into his $52 million player option this summer, and it has been reported that Los Angeles is treating his contract as an expiring.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Therefore, he could hit the open market next season and join a new team that could potentially be his final team. It is still unclear if that will happen, but all signs are pointing to a possible divorce between James and the Lakers.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, it appears very unlikely that he will choose them to close out his career with, and they may not have the funds to do so either, depending on their looming extensions.