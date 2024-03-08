Knicks’ latest acquisition is eager for MSG debut

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Newly acquired New York Knicks point guard Shake Milton is ready to take in every moment of his debut at Madison Square Garden.

Milton spoke to reporters after the Knicks’ 16-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. Per SNY, He candidly expressed his affinity for playing at the World’s Most Famous Arena and what it’ll mean to him to do so in a Knicks uniform:

Shake Milton on coming to the Knicks and playing at Madison Square Garden:



"It was always my favorite place to play. Getting to do it and play in New York is crazy, honestly" pic.twitter.com/PpPEWdfDdK — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 5, 2024

Knicks: Shake Milton’s enjoyment of playing at the Garden shows up on the stat sheet

Milton is not a New Yorker born and raised. However, the Oklahoma native has much experience playing against the Knicks on Broadway.

In terms of his on-the-court production, the former Philadelphia 76ers backup has played 14 games against New York. He tends to play well against the Knicks in general. However, his 21-point outing at MSG on March 21, 2021, was one of the better-scoring performances of his career.

Milton will have a healthy role in the Knicks’ rotation as they battle the injury bug

Milton will now get the chance to show out in front of the 18,000 in attendance in the Knicks’ upcoming home game against the Orlando Magic on Friday. After getting claimed off of waivers on Tuesday, the 27-year-old guard looks to take advantage of a depleted Knicks roster and build upon his 4.9 points and 1.3 assists per game on the year.