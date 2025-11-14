New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet has made the most of the opportunity he’s been given this season. The backup guard is quickly growing into a much bigger role than he did all of last season and is making a strong impact in the midst of that growth.

Knicks’ Landry Shamet is having a strong start to the season

Shamet played 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Though the Knicks would go on to lose the game, Shamet made his mark on the court with 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the floor.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

That game marked back-to-back games in double figures for Shamet, who also recorded 10 points in a starting role in Tuesday’s blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet has helped provide an offensive spark to the second unit with his shooting prowess, and the Knicks are seeing positive results out of him.

Head coach Mike Brown clearly likes Shamet a lot and views him as a key piece in the pecking order of the rotation. On Wednesday, he was the first guy to come off the bench, and the 27 minutes he played were the most out of any reserve that appeared.

Shamet has made his mark in many aspects

Additionally, Shamet has logged three starts this season. In those starts, he has averaged 12.3 points and shot 42.1% from three-point range, showcasing how he can provide a boost in the backcourt at any given moment.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Knicks are going to rely on Shamet even more in the foreseeable future with Jalen Brunson sidelined with an ankle sprain. Shamet will likely stay in his bench role with Miles McBride being the likeliest of candidates to enter the starting lineup, but Shamet will now have to assume an even larger role offensively to keep the team in rhythm.

New York will get a glimpse of the team without Brunson on Friday against the Miami Heat. If they can get another strong effort from Shamet, they will have a better chance at winning despite missing their superstar.