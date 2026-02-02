New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet was fighting for a roster spot before the season. Now, he has become one of the team’s most important players and best shooters off the bench.

Knicks’ Landry Shamet is having a tremendous impact

Against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Shamet continued his excellent shooting this season with a 23-point showing in which he made six threes on 10 attempts. He knocked down three big shots from outside the arc to put away the Lakers, as the Knicks won their sixth game in a row 112-100.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Shamet showed a great impact at the start of the season, including a career-high 36 points against the Miami Heat back in November. However, a shoulder injury cost him well over a month of action, and there was concern about his recovery, given that he suffered a dislocation of the same shoulder last season.

Since returning to the lineup, he has made a great impact offensively for the Knicks, and is a huge reason why they were able to bounce back after losing nine of 11 games in January. In his last nine games, Shamet is averaging 9.3 points and shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc.

Shamet has become super important to the team

The bench has been an inconsistent group for most of the year, but Shamet has provided a spark on both ends of the floor. The shooting has always been a positive in his game, but his improved defense makes him a secret weapon for New York off the bench, and at a very cheap price tag as well.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His impact has been so great, that he has essentially taken Jordan Clarkson’s place in the rotation. The former Sixth Man of the Year award winner has been out of the rotation since the loss to the Mavericks at home, and the Knicks have found success with Shamet getting the bulk of his minutes.

“When I watched tape before I got the job, I was a fan of his. I just saw things that he did out on the floor last year that I was like, ‘wow.’ This guy could be really good on both ends of the floor. That was something that I came in saying during my interview process,” head coach Mike Brown said (h/t SNY).

Shamet’s growth is a revelation

Shamet was mostly glued to the bench under Tom Thibodeau last season, rarely seeing important minutes on the court. With Brown, it’s a completely different role, as Shamet has closed games several times this season and has made clutch shots on multiple occasions.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It is clear that Shamet has built the trust of not only his head coach, but his teammates as well. The Knicks have a massive luxury coming off their bench, and the hope is that he will continue to provide a positive impact every game.

“He’s just a true professional,” Jalen Brunson said about Shamet (h/t SNY). “It’s been a blessing to play with him.”