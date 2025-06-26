Knicks land Pelicans 3-and-D forward in mock trade

The New York Knicks could be in for some big changes this summer. They desperately need to improve their depth after they fell short of winning an NBA title this past season.

Knicks land Herb Jones in mock trade

With the Knicks approaching the second apron, they may need to get off of some contracts to make moves in both the trade and free agent markets. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post proposed a mock trade that lands them a key depth piece for next season.

His mock trade was that the Knicks would acquire three-and-D specialist Herbert Jones from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Mitchell Robinson and draft capital. Bondy didn’t specify the amount of draft capital they would have to give up, but it is possible that it would include a first-round pick.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Jones, 26, is a great shooter who excels defensively as well, and his traits could make him a seamless fit on the roster. This past season, he averaged 10.3 points but was limited to just 20 games due to injury.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 11.0 points and 1.4 steals while shooting 41% from three. He finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and made First-Team All-Defense.

The Knicks will have a tough decision to make about Mitchell Robinson

Parting ways with Robinson for him would be a tough pill to swallow, as he is one of their most impactful players when he is on the court. However, concerns about his health, along with a looming contract year, have made his name get floated around in trade talks.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A Jones for Robinson swap could make the Knicks a deeper team, as Jones provides a high level of defensive play while also being a reliable shooter. The Knicks need to make additions to their offense this summer, and Jones could be a nice complementary piece alongside Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns while also forming an elite defensive trio with OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

Ultimately, whether or not they pursue Jones is dependent on how they feel about Robinson, but a move such as that could be under consideration for New York this offseason.