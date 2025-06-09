Knicks land 3-player package in interesting Mikal Bridges mock trade

The New York Knicks are headed into a critical offseason with more questions than answers and some big moves on the table.

After parting ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the organization is looking to shake the roster and retool for a 2026 push.

One trade scenario floating around the rumor mill has the Knicks sending Mikal Bridges to Golden State for three useful players.

It’s the kind of deal that could spark controversy, especially with Bridges entering a contract year and his value in flux.

Breaking down the trade package

The trade proposal, shared by Dean Simon of The Sporting News, sends Bridges to the Warriors for Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

It’s a quantity-for-quality deal that provides the Knicks with three contributors — none of whom are stars, but all bring something.

Moody, just 23, averaged 9.8 points per game last season while shooting 37.4% from three and playing steady wing defense.

Hield, a veteran sharpshooter, posted 11.1 points and hit 37% from deep in a down year while splitting time between teams.

Jackson-Davis, a 25-year-old big man, started 37 games for Golden State and shot 57.6% from the field with energy and toughness.

What the Knicks lose in Mikal Bridges

Trading Bridges would mean giving up their most versatile two-way player, even if his 2024 campaign wasn’t his most consistent.

He averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field — his best mark since 2021.

But his 35.4% mark from three was his lowest since his rookie season, and his defense lacked the lockdown edge he once showed.

Still, Bridges has the kind of all-around game that tends to shine on a contending roster with structure — like the Warriors.

Simon framed it best: “Bridges would have the opportunity to become an extremely valuable backcourt partner for Curry.”

Pairing with Steph Curry might bring out the best in Bridges, who’s shown flashes but hasn’t fully unlocked his next level.

Would this deal help the Knicks or set them back?

For the Knicks, this move would be less about talent consolidation and more about expanding their rotation and bench options.

Adding Moody’s upside, Hield’s shooting, and Jackson-Davis’s frontcourt versatility would spread production across the depth chart.

But none of them individually replaces what Bridges offers as a two-way wing who can guard elite scorers and create offense.

It might mean elevating Miles McBride into a more prominent role, while using Moody and Hield situationally depending on matchups.

That could be a risky gamble unless the front office pairs the trade with another bold swing for a top-tier scorer.

Right move or wrong time?

New York is chasing a title window that might only be open for another season or two, depending on their next coaching hire.

The idea of flipping one starter for three complementary pieces is appealing, but only if those pieces can contribute immediately.

The Knicks don’t need another developmental project — they need battle-tested players who can make a difference in the playoffs.

Bridges might not be a perfect star, but he’s the kind of player championship teams often lean on when the lights get brightest.

