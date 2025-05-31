Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns praises Jalen Brunson’s defense on Pacers star point guard

The New York Knicks dominated the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and a large part of why was the way they game planned against Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

The Knicks shut down Tyrese Haliburton in Game 5

After dropping a 32-point triple-double in Game 4, the Knicks silenced Haliburton in Game 5. He scored just eight points and shot just 2-for-7 from the field in 32 minutes of action, and the Pacers didn’t get much help from the supporting cast to make up for the disappearing act Haliburton put on.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York guarded Haliburton well, forcing him out of the action on offense and making the others carry the load. Karl-Anthony Towns credited a lot of that to Jalen Brunson, whose defense had been heavily criticized throughout the playoffs.

“He did an amazing job. That’s something that cap always does – he answers the call every time. I’m never going to allow cap take all the blame. Family & brothers never let someone take all the blame,” Towns said via SNY.

The Knicks need to continue applying pressure in Game 6

Brunson and Towns have both been the targets of criticism for their defensive misfortunes. Their issues on that end of the floor have cost the Knicks winnable games, but they have both shown up offensively this series, which is a big reason why they are still in it.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

However, Game 5 saw great defensive pressure from everyone, including Brunson and Towns. If they can keep that pressure going in the games moving forward, they will have a realistic chance to overcome a 3-1 series deficit.

Game 6 will tip off at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8 P.M. Saturday.