New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns makes over $60 million per season on his contract, so a $500,000 cash prize for winning the NBA Cup is a small token for him. New York faces the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday for the NBA Cup title.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns plans to donate cup earnings

Towns plans to use that winning money for a good cause. If they end up beating the Spurs, Towns plans on donating the cash prize to support youth sports programs in the Dominican Republic.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I feel very confident knowing the money will take care of the kids over in [the Dominican Republic],” Towns said (h/t The Strickland).

Towns is of Dominican descent, and he seems keen on giving back to the community that he originated from. He has played on the Dominican Republic national team since he was a teenager, and has enjoyed an illustrious NBA career in the 10-plus year he’s been in the league.

Towns will be key for the Knicks to win the NBA Cup

This season with the Knicks, Towns is averaging 22.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, and has been a key to the Knicks’ recent success. They are 18-7 on the season and second in the Eastern Conference, and have also won nine of their last 10 games.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Now, they have a chance to win their first NBA Cup title, but it won’t be easy. The Spurs are a young and energized group led by a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama. The Knicks will have to play at their best to have a realistic chance at winning.

Towns and the Knicks will look to secure the cup title on Tuesday at 8:30 PM EST.